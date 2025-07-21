HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Varanasi court accepts plea against Rahul over statement against Sikhs

Mon, 21 July 2025
An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday accepted for hearing a petition filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statement on Sikhs during his visit to the United States. 

Advocate Vivek Shankar Tiwari said a petition was filed in the court regarding the alleged objectionable statement made by Gandhi about Sikhs during his US visit in September 2024. 

It was dismissed by the additional chief judicial magistrate (special MP-MLA court) after hearing on November 28 last year. Tiwari said a revision petition was filed in the Sessions Court and Additional District and Sessions Judge, Varanasi (MP-MLA court), Yajuvendra Vikram Singh accepted the plea on Monday for hearing. In the petition, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha has been accused of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community with his "inflammatory" statement made in the US. 

It has also been claimed in the petition that Khalistani terrorist Gurwant Singh Pannu had supported Gandhi's statement. -- PTI

