UK fighter jet stuck in India for five weeks is finally ready to fly

Mon, 21 July 2025
File pic
A state-of-the-art British fighter jet that has been stuck at an Indian airport for more than five weeks is set to fly out on Tuesday.The F-35B is due to be "pulled back from the hangar today and the departure is scheduled for Tuesday", an airport spokesman told the BBC. 

"We do not have any technical details," he added.

The F-35B landed on 14 June at Thiruvananthapuram airport in the southern state of Kerala where it was diverted after it ran into bad weather during a sortie in the Indian Ocean. It then developed a technical snag. Read more here. 

