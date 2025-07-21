Two kanwariyas among 3 killed in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand

20:33





According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, a motorcycle carrying five kanwariyas overturned near Bhaniyawala flyover in Doiwala area of Dehradun district, leaving two Lord Shiva devotees dead and three injured.





The injured were rushed to a hospital in Doiwala where the condition of two of them are serious, SEOC said in a statement.





The victims have not been identified yet.





In another incident which occurred in Chamoli district, one person was killed and another injured when their motorcycle met with an accident near Animath while going from Jyotirmath towards Badrinath.





The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Vikrant, a resident of Meerut.





The injured person, Navin (21), has been admitted at the Community Health Centre, Jyotirmath, the statement said. -- PTI

