Travel blogger's post on Bengaluru gridlock goes viral, city shares its traffic trauma

Mon, 21 July 2025
20:04
File image
A travel blogger's viral post on Bengaluru's infamous traffic has struck a chord online, prompting a flood of responses from residents sharing their own nightmare tales of being gridlocked in the city. 

From missed flights to hours-long commutes for just a few kilometres, the post has reopened a collective woundreminding many that in Bengaluru, getting stuck in traffic isn't the exception, it's the routine. 

Posting a video of a jam-packed road ahead of her on her Instagram account (@travel_foodie_gals) four days ago, a travel blogger joked that her friendwhom she had dropped off at the Bengaluru airporthad already reached Dubai, while she was still stuck in traffic. 

By July 20, the post had gone viral, triggering an avalanche of comments from people sharing their own traffic "horror stories". 

Narrating a similar experience, Vandana U (@vandana.uliyaa) wrote: "Once, while traveling from Male, I called my friend just after completing check-in. She started from her place around the same time. I landed in Bangalore, collected my bags, and stepped out only to find out she was still stuck in traffic."  

Another user, @purvi_spammmm, said she had faced something similar: "My parents dropped me at the airport, and they reached home at the same time I landed in Delhi."  

Shilpa Sarkar Majumdar added that it takes her just two hours by air to reach her hometown, Port Blair, from Bengaluru. It's traumatic that it takes the same amount of time to get from the airport to Koramangala, she wrote. -- PTI

