TN CM hospitalised for 'mild giddiness'

"The Chief Minister is alright now. He will return home soon," Duraimurugan later told reporters.





Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin too visited his father at the hospital. The CM had mild giddiness during his routine morning walk and has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital here for evaluation of his symptoms. "Necessary diagnostic tests are being done," Dr Anil B G, Director Medical Services, said in a statement. PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai on Monday after he developed 'mild giddiness' during his morning walk, the hospital said. State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, who visited the Chief Minister at the hospital, said that he was recovering well.