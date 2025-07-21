'TMC will send BJP to detention camps after 2026 polls'

14:14

Abhishek Banerjee





"The BJP wants to take Bengalis to detention camps. I want to tell them clearly after the 2026 elections, it is you whom we will send to the detention camps," the TMC national general secretary said, addressing the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata.





Claiming that the BJP is a Bangla-Birodhi party (anti-Bengal party), Banerjee alleged that it has consistently targeted Bengalis for speaking their mother tongue.





"Just because we speak Bengali, we are being targeted. Why doesn't the BJP take action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his continuous attacks on the Bengali language? It shows their true colours," he asked.





Banerjee said that if required, TMC MPs would speak in Bengali in Parliament in the ongoing session. "Let the BJP try to stop us. If needed, we will speak in Bengali inside Parliament during this session and see if they dare silence our voice," he said.





"They won 77 seats last time. In 2026, we will bring them down and wipe them out electorally. From Diamond Harbour, I had predicted they would be reduced to under 50 seats, mark my words, it will happen," Banerjee said at the rally. -- PTI

