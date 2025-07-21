Three workers die in fireworks unit blast in TN's Sivakasi

23:01

They were making crackers at a private fireworks-making unit when the explosion triggered by the friction of chemicals occurred at around 3.50 pm, the police said.





Three workers died on the spot while an equal number sustained injuries.





Upon receiving information, the police and fire and rescue services department personnel rushed to the spot and put out the blaze.





The injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital.





The police have registered a case and are investigating.





Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths due to the accidental explosion at the unit and announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs one lakh each to the seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the hospital, and Rs 50,000 each to those who sustained simple injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.





"I was deeply shocked and pained to hear the tragic news. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families," the CM said in a statement. -- PTI

