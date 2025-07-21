HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three workers die in fireworks unit blast in TN's Sivakasi

Mon, 21 July 2025
23:01
File image
Three workers died and an equal number of them were injured in a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Naranapuram in Sivakasi district on Monday, the police said.

They were making crackers at a private fireworks-making unit when the explosion triggered by the friction of chemicals occurred at around 3.50 pm, the police said. 

Three workers died on the spot while an equal number sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information, the police and fire and rescue services department personnel rushed to the spot and put out the blaze. 

The injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital. 

The police have registered a case and are investigating.                 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths due to the accidental explosion at the unit and announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs one lakh each to the seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the hospital, and Rs 50,000 each to those who sustained simple injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"I was deeply shocked and pained to hear the tragic news. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families," the CM said in a statement. -- PTI

