Technical snag detected on IndiGo flight, lands safely

10:31

File pic





The IndiGo spokesperson said, "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and hotel accommodation. All affected customers have been re-accommodated on the next available flights or given a full refund against cancellation, as per their preference. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority." -- ANI

A minor technical snag was detected on IndiGo flight 6E 6591 operating from Tirupati to Hyderabad on July 20, 2025. As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to turn back and landed safely in Tirupati. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations.