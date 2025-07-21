SC protects actor Shreyas Talpade from arrest in marketing scam case

13:43





Antil alleged both the actors "promoted the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, as brand ambassadors". Additional Commissioner of Police, Murthal, Sonipat, Ajeet Singh said the complaint was against a multi-marketing company under investigated.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade in a case of cheating and breach of trust against a society. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan issued notice to Haryana Police and others on the actor's plea. Thirteen people, including actors and brand ambassadors Talpade and Alok Nath, were booked ont he complaint of 37-year-old Sonipat resident Vipul Antil.