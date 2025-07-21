SC protects actor Shreyas Talpade from arrest in marketing scam case

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade in a case of cheating and breach of trust against a society. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan issued notice to Haryana Police and others on the actor's plea. Thirteen people, including actors and brand ambassadors Talpade and Alok Nath, were booked ont he complaint of 37-year-old Sonipat resident Vipul Antil.
Antil alleged both the actors "promoted the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, as brand ambassadors". Additional Commissioner of Police, Murthal, Sonipat, Ajeet Singh said the complaint was against a multi-marketing company under investigated.