HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC protects actor Shreyas Talpade from arrest in marketing scam case

Mon, 21 July 2025
Share:
13:43
image
The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade in a case of cheating and breach of trust against a society. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan issued notice to Haryana Police and others on the actor's plea. Thirteen people, including actors and brand ambassadors Talpade and Alok Nath, were booked ont he complaint of 37-year-old Sonipat resident Vipul Antil. 

Antil alleged both the actors "promoted the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, as brand ambassadors". Additional Commissioner of Police, Murthal, Sonipat, Ajeet Singh said the complaint was against a multi-marketing company under investigated.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'TMC will send BJP to detention camps after 2026 polls'
LIVE! 'TMC will send BJP to detention camps after 2026 polls'

Air India plane overshoots runway at Mumbai airport
Air India plane overshoots runway at Mumbai airport

An Air India plane from Kochi overshot the runway at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning due to heavy rain and the aircraft has been grounded for checks.

HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case
HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case

The Bombay high court on Monday quashed the conviction of 12 persons in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case and acquitted them, noting the prosecution has 'utterly failed' to prove the case against them.

'We Would Rain Hellfire On The Pakistanis'
'We Would Rain Hellfire On The Pakistanis'

'5465 was over 17,000 feet -- our eyes were out of the sockets by the time we got to the top.''We had not eaten in 2-3 days and climbed in extremely difficult terrain.''I was there for 5-6 days, but had to be evacuated because I started...

'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'
'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'

'Who tried engine relight?''If the first officer was the one flying at takeoff, the captain may have taken control immediately post-thrust loss.''But the AAIB report doesn't clarify any of this.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD