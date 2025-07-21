Rupee falls 15 paise against US dollar

20:46





Forex traders said that after breaching the crucial 86 level, the rupee continued its decline, which intensified the downward trend, tracking a strengthening dollar index.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 86.27 against the greenback and touched an intra-day high of 86.19 and a low of 86.36.





The local unit finally settled at 86.31, down 15 paise over its previous closing.





On Friday, the rupee settled 4 paise lower at 86.16 against the US dollar. -- PTI

