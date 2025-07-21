Rupee falls 15 paise against US dollar

The rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 86.31 against the US dollar on Monday due to consistent dollar demand from oil importers and foreign fund outflows.
Forex traders said that after breaching the crucial 86 level, the rupee continued its decline, which intensified the downward trend, tracking a strengthening dollar index.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 86.27 against the greenback and touched an intra-day high of 86.19 and a low of 86.36.
The local unit finally settled at 86.31, down 15 paise over its previous closing.
On Friday, the rupee settled 4 paise lower at 86.16 against the US dollar. -- PTI