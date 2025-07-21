'Rummy' row: Clamour grows for sacking of Maha minister

23:29





Amid the growing clamour for Kokate's resignation, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said the party head and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will take a serious note of the video and talk to the minister accordingly.





A political storm erupted on Sunday after NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar posted Kokate's video clip on his X handle.





Facing flak, the minister clarified on Sunday that he was only trying to skip the downloaded rummy game on his mobile phone in the legislative council.





On Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his displeasure over Kokate's video clip.





"It doesn't look good. Even if a minister wasn't participating in proceedings (of legislature), some seriousness needs to be shown," he told reporters.





Fadnavis also stressed that Kokate had clarified that he wasn't playing any game and that a notification had popped up on the screen of his mobile phone.





Awhad posted two videos claiming that the NCP leader was playing Junglee rummy on his mobile phone during the recent monsoon session of the state legislature.





He was checking his phone when the Upper House of the state legislature was adjourned. -- PTI

In fresh trouble for embattled Maharashtra agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate, NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Monday posted two videos claiming that the NCP leader was playing Junglee rummy on his mobile phone during the recent monsoon session of the state legislature.