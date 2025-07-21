HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Rummy' row: Clamour grows for sacking of Maha minister

Mon, 21 July 2025
Share:
23:29
image
In fresh trouble for embattled Maharashtra agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate, NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Monday posted two videos claiming that the NCP leader was playing Junglee rummy on his mobile phone during the recent monsoon session of the state legislature. 

Amid the growing clamour for Kokate's resignation, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said the party head and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will take a serious note of the video and talk to the minister accordingly. 

A political storm erupted on Sunday after NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar posted Kokate's video clip on his X handle. 

Facing flak, the minister clarified on Sunday that he was only trying to skip the downloaded rummy game on his mobile phone in the legislative council. 

On Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his displeasure over Kokate's video clip. 

"It doesn't look good. Even if a minister wasn't participating in proceedings (of legislature), some seriousness needs to be shown," he told reporters. 

Fadnavis also stressed that Kokate had clarified that he wasn't playing any game and that a notification had popped up on the screen of his mobile phone. 

Awhad posted two videos claiming that the NCP leader was playing Junglee rummy on his mobile phone during the recent monsoon session of the state legislature. 

He was checking his phone when the Upper House of the state legislature was adjourned. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Vice President Dhankhar Resigns Citing Medical Reasons
Vice President Dhankhar Resigns Citing Medical Reasons

Vice President Dhankhar had in March this year undergone an angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

LIVE! 'Rummy' row: Clamour grows for sacking of Maha minister
LIVE! 'Rummy' row: Clamour grows for sacking of Maha minister

Dhankhar: From 'Reluctant Politician' to Vice President
Dhankhar: From 'Reluctant Politician' to Vice President

A look at the political career of Jagdeep Dhankhar, from his early days in the Janata Dal and Congress to his role as Vice President of India.

HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case
HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case

The Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, citing a failure by the prosecution to prove their guilt and raising serious concerns about the investigation and evidence presented.

'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'
'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'

'Who tried engine relight?''If the first officer was the one flying at takeoff, the captain may have taken control immediately post-thrust loss.''But the AAIB report doesn't clarify any of this.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD