Oppn set to corner govt as monsoon session begins

Mon, 21 July 2025
08:33
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin today on a stormy note with Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc gearing to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on several key issues, including Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Air India (AI) 171 crash.

The opposition is also likely to corner the government on United States President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

This is the first session of Parliament being held after Operation Sindoor, India's precision strike on terror camps in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

Earlier, the Opposition had demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

The INDIA bloc will demand justice for the victims and question the government's handling of the attack.

MPs are also expected to raise questions regarding the aviation sector, including on passenger safety, Inspection of 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the safety measures and audits taken up by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the list of business of Lok Sabha, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Raksha Khadse and Sukanta Majumdar are set to table papers related to their respective ministries in Lok Sabha.

MP Supriya Sule will present the Report of the Select Committee on the Income-Tax Bill, 2025.

She will also lay on the Table, a copy of the record of evidence given before the Select Committee on the Income-Tax Bill, 2025.

As per the list of business, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 will be moved by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

The Monsoon Session 2025 has 21 sittings over a period of 32 days.

Tentatively, 17 items of legislative and other business have been identified for being taken up during this session, according to Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju.

According to the list of business of Rajya Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has asked the Union Minister of Civil Aviation regarding the DGCA safety audits and measures undertaken after any safety violations.

The list of business says that Jha has asked the union minister for the number of safety and maintenance inspections conducted by the DGCA in the last three years, the number of irregularities identified during that that, and the action taken against airlines for non-compliance with safety norms.

Jha has also asked any measures undertaken by the government to enhance aviation safety, "in the wake of recent concerns related to aircraft maintenance and operational standards."

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sandeep Kumar Pathak also raised the question regarding passenger safety in airlines.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ashokrao Shakarrao Chavan has asked for data on checks and inspections being conducted of all the 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the same model as the AI 171 aircraft.

Parliament will also consider a resolution seeking approval for the extension of President's Rule in Manipur, which was imposed on February 13, 2025, under Article 356(1) of the Constitution.

Both houses of Parliament will also be doing obituary references for their former members.

The upper house will also give birthday greetings to Rajya Sabha's Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The monsoon session will continue on August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.  -- ANI

IMAGE: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in conversation with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh after the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament that begins on, July 21, at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

