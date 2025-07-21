Odisha burn victim admitted to AIIMS Delhi continues to be critical

23:42





The girl, who has suffered 75 per cent burns, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and reached AIIMS Delhi at 4.20 pm on Sunday, the hospital had said in a statement.





"She is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block. Her condition is critical, and she is on oxygen support. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition," the AIIMS Delhi had said in the statement.





Sources said that her condition continues to be critical.





Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had on Sunday expressed "deep sadness" over the incident, which happened at Balanga area in Puri on Saturday.





"The victim has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for the best treatment. The state government will ensure all necessary facilities for this. I pray before Lord Jagannath for the girl's speedy recovery," Majhi wrote on X.





Preliminary police investigation revealed that three motorcycle-borne youths allegedly intercepted the teenager, forcibly took her to the banks of Bhargavi River near the Bayabar village under the Balanga police station limits, poured an inflammable substance on her, and set her on fire.





The assailants fled the spot after the incident, police said.





Local people doused the fire and took her to Pipili government hospital, from where she was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. -- PTI

