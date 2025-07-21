HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No regrets: Sonam Raghuvanshi after a month in jail

Mon, 21 July 2025
15:09
image
Sonam Raghuvanshi, who murdered her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has spent exactly one month in the Shillong jail. But sources told NDTV, that she has neither regretted her actions nor has any of her family members visited her.

NDTV quoting sources said Sonam has adapted to the environment in jail and gelled well with other women prisoners. She wakes up at the exact time every morning and follows the jail manual, they said.

The murder-accused does not speak to fellow prisoners or the jail administration about her crime or personal life, sources added. She is staying near the jail warden's office and is sharing the space with two under-trial women prisoners.

Sonam has not been assigned any special work inside the jail so far, but sources said she will be taught sewing and other work related to skill development. She also has the facility to watch TV every day.

As per the jail rules, Sonam is allowed to meet and talk to her family members, but no one has visited or called her.

There are a total of 496 prisoners lodged in the Shillong jail - out of which 20 are women. Sonam is the second woman prisoner in the jail, accused of murder. She is being monitored through CCTV cameras. 

