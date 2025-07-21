HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Monsoon session like 'Vijay Utsav': PM hails Op Sindoor

Mon, 21 July 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Parliament's Monsoon session is like a 'Vijay Utsav' as the Indian armed forces achieved their objectives under Operation Sindoor 100 per cent, and expressed confidence that the MPs will articulate this sentiment in one voice. 

Speaking with the media before the start of the session, the prime minister hailed the multi-party delegations that visited various parts of the world to convey India's position post-Operation Sindoor for their efforts in removing the veil from the face of the master of terrorists - Pakistan. The Monsoon session is a 'Vijay Utsav' (victory celebration) as the might of India's military power and capability were manifested in Operation Sindoor, he said "In Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces achieved the objectives that were laid out 100 per cent. The armed forces under 22 minutes, as part of Operation Sindoor, hit the masters of terrorism in their homes and reduced their hideouts to rubble," Modi said. 

"I had said in Bihar that our military prowess had been manifested in a very short span of time. The world has also been drawn to the military capability of 'Made in India'," he said. Modi expressed confidence that during the Session, the MPs in one voice and with a victorious spirit will articulate these feelings that will strengthen India's military capability, inspire the people, and will also give a boost to the Made in India defence capabilities. -- PTI

