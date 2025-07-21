HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi wishes to Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday today

Mon, 21 July 2025
12:17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. "Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on X. 

Congress leaders also greeted Kharge on his birthday. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lauded Kharge's leadership and commitment towards the people of India. 

"Wishing Congress President @kharge ji a very happy birthday! Your leadership, commitment, and dedication to the people of India inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health and happiness," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X. Senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, also wished Mallikarjun Kharge. -- ANI

