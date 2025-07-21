Markets bounce back after falling in early trade

10:19





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 148.68 points to 81,609.05 in early trade despite a positive start. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 67.55 points to 24,900.85. Later, both the benchmark indices bounced back and were trading in the green.





The BSE benchmark quoted 181.30 points higher at 81,944.67, and the Nifty traded 36.75 points up at 25,009.10. From the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank traded over 2 per cent higher after the company posted a 15.9 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter to Rs 13,558 crore compared to Rs 11,696 crore in the year-ago period. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade on Monday, but buying in the blue-chip stocks ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank helped the markets recover all the early lost ground.