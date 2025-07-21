HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Markets bounce back after falling in early trade

Mon, 21 July 2025
Share:
10:19
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade on Monday, but buying in the blue-chip stocks ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank helped the markets recover all the early lost ground. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 148.68 points to 81,609.05 in early trade despite a positive start. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 67.55 points to 24,900.85. Later, both the benchmark indices bounced back and were trading in the green. 

The BSE benchmark quoted 181.30 points higher at 81,944.67, and the Nifty traded 36.75 points up at 25,009.10. From the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank traded over 2 per cent higher after the company posted a 15.9 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter to Rs 13,558 crore compared to Rs 11,696 crore in the year-ago period. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case
HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case

The Bombay high court on Monday quashed the conviction of 12 persons in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case and acquitted them, noting the prosecution has 'utterly failed' to prove the case against them.

LIVE! Woman strangled to death in Kerala lodge, boyfriend held
LIVE! Woman strangled to death in Kerala lodge, boyfriend held

'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'
'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'

'Who tried engine relight?''If the first officer was the one flying at takeoff, the captain may have taken control immediately post-thrust loss.''But the AAIB report doesn't clarify any of this.'

Conversion racket: 'Kashmiris brainwashed my daughters'
Conversion racket: 'Kashmiris brainwashed my daughters'

The father of two sisters in Agra, whose missing persons complaint exposed an illegal religious conversion racket, claims his daughters were 'brainwashed' by some Kashmiri girls. Ten people have been arrested from six states in...

Can India Break Old Trafford Jinx?
Can India Break Old Trafford Jinx?

Can Shubman Gill and his men rewrite the script once more? The answer begins unrolling on July 23.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD