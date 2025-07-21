In a first, Konkan Railway to operate Ro-Ro car service for Ganpati

18:58

Konkan Railway on Monday said it would be running special roll on-roll off (Ro-Ro) train services from August 23 to September 11 between Kolad in Maharashtra and Verna in Goa for private cars during the upcoming Ganpati festival.

The specially designed rake for the Ro-Ro car service, which will commence on August 23 from Kolad and on August 24 from Verna, can accommodate 40 cars per trip, with two cars loaded on each of the 20 wagons, a KR release said.





"The owners will have to shell out Rs 7875 inclusive of GST for transporting their car using Ro-Ro. They will have to pay Rs 4000 initially at the time of booking, and the balance on the day of the journey. Per car, a maximum of three persons will be allowed to travel in the attached 3AC or second seating coach. For this, each person will have to pay the prescribed fare, which is Rs 935 for 3AC and Rs 190 for the second seating coach," the release said.





"In the event of insufficient bookings (fewer than 16 cars), the trip will be cancelled and registration fees will be fully refunded. The bookings for the service will open between July 21 and August 13. Those who want to avail the service can make reservations at KR's Belapur or Verna-based offices with flexible payment options, including UPI and cash," it added.





The service will run end-to-end between Kolad and Verna, with departures at 5 pm and arrivals at 5 am the following day, with car owners having to report at the starting point at 2 pm, about three hours before the departure time, the release said.





KR pioneered the Ro-Ro service concept in India in 1999 for trucks, officials said, adding this is the first time it is being operated for private cars.





On June 3, KR chairman-managing director Santosh Kumar Jha had assured to explore the possibility of launching Ro-Ro service for the private cars during the upcoming Ganapati festival if there is sufficient demand.





During the Ganapati festival, among the biggest in the Konkan belt, lakhs of people travel from Mumbai and other parts of the state using various modes of transport, including cars, though many are left distressed due to the poor condition of the national highway. -- PTI