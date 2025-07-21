I'm unavailable for next three days: DK Shivakumar

14:51





Rumours of discord in the leadership in Karnataka returned on Saturday, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his reservations about mentioning his deputy DK Shivakumar's name in his speech at a party event in Mysuru on Saturday, where the latter was absent.





During the Sadhana Samavesha, a convention organised to highlight the Congress government's achievements, Siddaramaiah publicly lashed out at a Congress leader for reminding him of mentioning Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar's name during the welcome speech.

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar announces that he will not be available for any public engagements, including meetings with the public, party workers, or leaders, for the next three days starting tomorrow. "I sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding," DKS says.