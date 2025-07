Hockey trainee abducted, gang-raped in Odisha, 4 held

20:09





Though the incident occurred on July 3 evening, it came to the fore after the victim filed a complaint at Jajpur town police station on Monday, the police said.





Acting on the complaint, Jajpur town police have detained four persons, including the two hockey coaches, for their alleged involvement in the incident, a police officer said.





According to the complaint, the minor has been undergoing training at the Jajpur hockey stadium in the district headquarters town for the past two years.





On July 3 evening, when the girl was going home, her coach and his two associates allegedly abducted her from the street, took her to a lodge and sexually assaulted her, the complaint said.





The perpetrators of the crime had allegedly threatened to murder the victim if she revealed the incident to anyone, the complaint alleged. -- PTI

