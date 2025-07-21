HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hockey trainee abducted, gang-raped in Odisha, 4 held

Mon, 21 July 2025
Share:
20:09
image
A 15-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by four persons, including her two hockey coaches, in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Monday. 

Though the incident occurred on July 3 evening, it came to the fore after the victim filed a complaint at Jajpur town police station on Monday, the police said. 

Acting on the complaint, Jajpur town police have detained four persons, including the two hockey coaches, for their alleged involvement in the incident, a police officer said. 

According to the complaint, the minor has been undergoing training at the Jajpur hockey stadium in the district headquarters town for the past two years. 

On July 3 evening, when the girl was going home, her coach and his two associates allegedly abducted her from the street, took her to a lodge and sexually assaulted her, the complaint said. 

The perpetrators of the crime had allegedly threatened to murder the victim if she revealed the incident to anyone, the complaint alleged. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hockey trainee abducted, gang-raped in Odisha, 4 held
LIVE! Hockey trainee abducted, gang-raped in Odisha, 4 held

19 dead as B'desh Air Force jet crashes into school building
19 dead as B'desh Air Force jet crashes into school building

The aircraft crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara area.

4 Maha ministers, several officers honey-trapped: Raut
4 Maha ministers, several officers honey-trapped: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleges that several Maharashtra ministers and government officials have been honey trapped, a claim refuted by BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who challenged Raut to provide evidence.

'We Would Rain Hellfire On The Pakistanis'
'We Would Rain Hellfire On The Pakistanis'

'5465 was over 17,000 feet -- our eyes were out of the sockets by the time we got to the top.''We had not eaten in 2-3 days and climbed in extremely difficult terrain.''I was there for 5-6 days, but had to be evacuated because I started...

'Justice got killed': 7/11 train blasts survivors on verdict
'Justice got killed': 7/11 train blasts survivors on verdict

'No one got punished for the irreparable damage and pain suffered by thousands of families'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD