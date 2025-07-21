HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Himachal havoc: Newly-married couple killed, 471 roads shut

Mon, 21 July 2025
12:12
A newly married couple was killed and normal life thrown out of gear in Himachal Pradesh as heavy rainfall triggered landslides, blocked 471 roads, and forced the closure of educational institutions, officials said on Monday.

The state's meteorological department has issued a 'red' alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in five of the 12 districts of the state, including Shimla, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur and Mandi. Due to the heavy rainfall in Chamba district, a boulder fell on top of a house in Sutanh village early Monday, killing Sunny and Pallu, who had got married recently. The victims were visiting the woman's parents' house, that got crushed in the incident. Authorities announced on Monday morning that schools in several subdivisions in four districts of the state would remain closed on Monday due to landslides and road blockages following heavy rains. 

The educational institutions were closed in Theog, Rohru, Jubbal, Chopal and Kumarsain in Shimla district, Thunag and Karsog in Mandi district, Ani in Kullu district, and Shillai in Sirmaur district. 

However, the delayed announcement caused inconvenience for students and parents. Of the 471 affected roads, the maximum -- 310 -- were in disaster-hit Mandi district, while 1,199 power distribution transformers and 676 water supply schemes have also been affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

National Highway 707 (Hatkoti to Poanta Sahib) is closed near Shillia in Sirmaur district, Mandi-Kullu National Highway is blocked near the 4-mile and 9-mile as debris continues to fall on the road, obstructing vehicular traffic and the Pathankot-Bilaspur National Highway is also blocked, officials said. -- PTI

