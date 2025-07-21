HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy rains continue in Himachal, normal life severely affected

Mon, 21 July 2025
16:01
The monsoon map
The heavy rainfall has continued to lash Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, causing widespread damage across various regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for intense rainfall in the coming days, while normal life in the state capital, Shimla, has been severely affected since last night. 

Multiple reports have emerged of roads being blocked, power supply outages, and disruptions to water supply schemes across the state. In a specific incident near Sanjauli, on the outskirts of Shimla city, a large tree was uprooted due to continuous rainfall, leading to vehicle damage and obstruction in local traffic movement.

