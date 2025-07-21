HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt ready for discussion on Op Sindoor: Nadda in Parl

Mon, 21 July 2025
12:20
The government on Monday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that it is ready to hold discussions covering all aspects of Operation Sindoor, as the Opposition demanded immediate debate on the Pahalgam terror attack as well as India's military response against Pakistan. 

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also assured agitating Opposition MPs that he will ensure a full-fledged discussion on the issue for as much time as members want. Dhankhar said he will discuss the issue with leaders of various parties, as he adjourned the House proceedings briefly till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition benches. Several opposition members, including Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had given adjournment notices to take up immediate discussion after setting aside all listed business. 

Raising the issue, Kharge said US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he mediated between India and Pakistan to bring about a cease-fire during the Operation Sindoor was "humiliating" for the country. Leader of the House and senior BJP Leader J P Nadda countered Kharge, saying the government is ready to hold detailed discussion on the issue, and is "not running away" from any debate. PTI

