Govt nod for 16-hr debate on Op Sindoor, Pahalgam in LS

19:12

The government on Monday agreed to a 16-hour discussion in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack, and it is likely to be taken up next week, even as the opposition insisted that it should start this week itself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must reply.

At the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), attended by members of different parties and chaired by Speaker Om Birla, sources said that the government representatives noted that PM Modi is leaving on a foreign visit this week, and a debate when he is present in the House is possible only next week.

Asked if the government's stand means that Modi may speak on the issue in the House, official sources said no decision has been taken yet.

The prime minister met his senior Cabinet colleagues who later held deliberations among themselves on the ruling alliance's strategy.

Opposition members protested at the BAC meeting that the government's agenda for this week did not mention their demand for a debate on the issue.

They said the home minister and the defence minister should also be present during the discussion.

Some opposition members also called for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the situation in Manipur. -- PTI