Floods washed away 30 years of my work: Former Himachal CM

He sad that rain hit across Mandi district, Seraj and the assembly segments of Karsog, Nachan, and Dharampur. He said that 30 years of development in his constituency were reduced to rubble in a matter of a few days. "The devastation is so vast that economic assessment itself will take time. What we need now is united action, not blame games," he added Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Jai Ram Thakur stated that the destruction was unprecedented, and the restoration process could take years.





"The damage is enormous. My deepest condolences are with those who lost their lives," he said. He added, "I thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their concern, and I will soon meet them personally to request urgent support. We need massive help because restoration will take several years. Everything I had built in my 30 years as an MLA in my constituency has been destroyed." Thakur appealed to both the State government and social organizations for support, stressing the need for transparency and accountability in all relief efforts.





"Any financial support should be transferred directly into verified beneficiaries' bank accounts through cheque. No one should hand over cash or donate to unverified persons. Relief must be honest and accountable," Thakur said. -- PTI

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the State assembly, Jai Ram Thakur on Monday raised a strong alarm over the extent of devastation caused by heavy monsoon rains in the State.