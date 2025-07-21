EC shares list of people not found at addresses with political parties

20:21





It has also shared lists of the nearly 43.93 lakh electors who were not found at their addresses.





All the 12 major political parties have also been requested to connect with these remaining electors through their district presidents and nearly 1.5 lakh booth-level agents appointed by the parties.





"This is to ensure that the entire election machinery, including the political parties, works together in a mission mode so that no eligible elector is left out," the Election Commission said on Monday.





The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 1. -- PTI

