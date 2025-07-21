HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

EC shares list of people not found at addresses with political parties

Mon, 21 July 2025
Share:
20:21
image
As the the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral roll reaches a crucial stage, poll machinery in the state has met representatives of all the political parties to share detailed lists of the 29.62 lakh electors whose enumeration forms have not been received so far. 

It has also shared lists of the nearly 43.93 lakh electors who were not found at their addresses. 

All the 12 major political parties have also been requested to connect with these remaining electors through their district presidents and nearly 1.5 lakh booth-level agents appointed by the parties. 

"This is to ensure that the entire election machinery, including the political parties, works together in a mission mode so that no eligible elector is left out," the Election Commission said on Monday. 

The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 1. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hockey trainee abducted, gang-raped in Odisha, 4 held
LIVE! Hockey trainee abducted, gang-raped in Odisha, 4 held

19 dead as B'desh Air Force jet crashes into school building
19 dead as B'desh Air Force jet crashes into school building

The aircraft crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara area.

4 Maha ministers, several officers honey-trapped: Raut
4 Maha ministers, several officers honey-trapped: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleges that several Maharashtra ministers and government officials have been honey trapped, a claim refuted by BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who challenged Raut to provide evidence.

'We Would Rain Hellfire On The Pakistanis'
'We Would Rain Hellfire On The Pakistanis'

'5465 was over 17,000 feet -- our eyes were out of the sockets by the time we got to the top.''We had not eaten in 2-3 days and climbed in extremely difficult terrain.''I was there for 5-6 days, but had to be evacuated because I started...

'Justice got killed': 7/11 train blasts survivors on verdict
'Justice got killed': 7/11 train blasts survivors on verdict

'No one got punished for the irreparable damage and pain suffered by thousands of families'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD