HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Death toll rises to 216 as monsoon wreaks havoc in Pakistan

Mon, 21 July 2025
Share:
09:00
image
At least 13 more people were killed due to rain and flood-related incidents in the last 24 hours in Pakistan as heavy monsoon continues to lash parts of the country, Geo TV reported on Monday, citing Pakistan's disaster management authority.

The downpours have thus pushed the death toll to 216 people since June 26, and have left 580 injured so far.

According to Geo TV, the rainfall have caused flooding and resulted in the collapse of buidlings, with the most number of deaths caused by the roofs of weaker homes failing.

The NDMA said most of the deaths were caused by collapsed homes, sudden floods, lightning strikes, drowning, and landslides.

Pakistan's disaster management watchdog reported that 12 were reported in Punjab and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among the victims were four children and three women.

Since the start of this deadly spell, 101 children have died.Many families living in vulnerable structures had little chance once the rains hit.

The statement issued by the NDMA also further added that nearly 800 homes have been destroyed since the rains began, while livestock losses are also piling up, with nearly 200 animals reportedly killed or swept away by floods, Geo TV noted.

According to a recent report by UN News, there are also fears of glacier lake outburst floods in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan regions.

UN News highlighted how these floods show Pakistan's vulnerability to climate shocks.

In the past in 2022, the monsoon floods had killed more than 1,700 people, displaced millions and devastated water systems. It had also resulted in economic damage estimated at nearly $40 billion.

Pakistan faces regular monsoon flooding from June to September, often resulting in deadly landslides, infrastructure damage and large-scale displacement, particularly in densely populated or poorly drained regions.  -- ANI

IMAGE: People wade through a flooded street during monsoon rains in Rawalpindi, on July 17, 2025. Photograph: Waseem Khan/Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai man unleashes pet dog on minor boy, booked
LIVE! Mumbai man unleashes pet dog on minor boy, booked

'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'
'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'

'Who tried engine relight?''If the first officer was the one flying at takeoff, the captain may have taken control immediately post-thrust loss.''But the AAIB report doesn't clarify any of this.'

Conversion racket: 'Kashmiris brainwashed my daughters'
Conversion racket: 'Kashmiris brainwashed my daughters'

The father of two sisters in Agra, whose missing persons complaint exposed an illegal religious conversion racket, claims his daughters were 'brainwashed' by some Kashmiri girls. Ten people have been arrested from six states in...

Raj Thackeray faces flak over remarks on Sardar Patel
Raj Thackeray faces flak over remarks on Sardar Patel

Congress, AAP, and Patidar leaders in Gujarat have criticized MNS chief Raj Thackeray for his comments about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, demanding a ban on his entry to Gujarat and an FIR against him.

Can India Break Old Trafford Jinx?
Can India Break Old Trafford Jinx?

Can Shubman Gill and his men rewrite the script once more? The answer begins unrolling on July 23.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD