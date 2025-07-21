HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes in Dhaka, 1 dead

Mon, 21 July 2025
Share:
15:15
It will be a year since Sheikh Hasina fled to India
It will be a year since Sheikh Hasina fled to India
A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in Dhaka's Diabari on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several others, BDnews24 reported. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft an "F-7 BGI" training jet. It took off for a routine training mission but crashed just after 1:06 pm. 

After the crash, the aircraft caught fire, and thick smoke could be seen rising from the area near the Milestone School and College, triggering panic among local residents, the Bangladesh news outlet reported. Soon after the incident, eight units from the Bangladesh Fire Service arrived at the scene and launched a rescue and firefighting operation. 

Fire Service duty officer Lima Khanam confirmed, "The training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College in Diabari. Our team has recovered one body. The Air Force has rescued four people with injuries and taken them away," BDnews24 quoted him as saying. 

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, and officials have not released any information about the pilots involved in the crash. A spokesperson from Milestone School and College confirmed that the aircraft crashed near the school gate while classes were in session. 

"The plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby. A class was in session where the plane crashed. The injured are being taken out one by one," the school official told BDnews24. The Air Force and local authorities are yet to issue a full statement about the cause of the crash or the condition of the injured. An investigation is likely to be launched to determine what went wrong. More details are expected as authorities continue rescue efforts and investigate the incident. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt agrees to 16-hr discussion on Sindoor, Pahalgam in LS
LIVE! Govt agrees to 16-hr discussion on Sindoor, Pahalgam in LS

AI crash: On possible role of pilots, govt says...
AI crash: On possible role of pilots, govt says...

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is 'totally unbiased' and is carrying out a definitive and thorough rule-based probe to find out what exactly led to the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people last month, Civil...

Mumbai train blasts: The 12 who were acquitted today
Mumbai train blasts: The 12 who were acquitted today

Twelve persons, arrested in 2006 for their involvement in the July 11, 2006 serial train blasts case, were acquitted by the Bombay high court on Monday.

5-yr-old killed as landslide hits school in Poonch
5-yr-old killed as landslide hits school in Poonch

A student was killed and five others injured when a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

'We Would Rain Hellfire On The Pakistanis'
'We Would Rain Hellfire On The Pakistanis'

'5465 was over 17,000 feet -- our eyes were out of the sockets by the time we got to the top.''We had not eaten in 2-3 days and climbed in extremely difficult terrain.''I was there for 5-6 days, but had to be evacuated because I started...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD