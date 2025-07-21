Ambedkar's statue uprooted, chucked in canal in UP village

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. File pic
Tension flared in Kodapur village in Ganganagar in Prayagraj after a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was allegedly uprooted and thrown into a canal, police said on Monday.
Preliminary findings from the revenue department suggest that the statue was located on a disputed access path through farmland, police said. Unidentified miscreants removed the statue and chucked it into a nearby canal.
The statue had been a point of contention among local residents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat told PTI on Monday. A case is registered and a new statue of Ambedkar will be installed soon, Gunawat said, adding the situation in the area remains peaceful and under control. PTI