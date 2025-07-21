Ambedkar's statue uprooted, chucked in canal in UP village

12:43

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. File pic





Preliminary findings from the revenue department suggest that the statue was located on a disputed access path through farmland, police said. Unidentified miscreants removed the statue and chucked it into a nearby canal.





The statue had been a point of contention among local residents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat told PTI on Monday. A case is registered and a new statue of Ambedkar will be installed soon, Gunawat said, adding the situation in the area remains peaceful and under control. PTI

Tension flared in Kodapur village in Ganganagar in Prayagraj after a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was allegedly uprooted and thrown into a canal, police said on Monday.