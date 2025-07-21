8 kanwariyas killed in road accidents in UP, U'khand

22:01

In UP's Barabanki, a group of kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) was allegedly attacked by some intoxicated men following a dispute late Sunday, police said, adding that two suspects have been taken into custody.





Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory announcing the closure of several key stretches in the national capital till 8 am on July 23 due to the pilgrim rush.





Authorities have implemented tight security measures along the Kanwar Yatra routes.





The yatra concludes on Wednesday, when the pilgrims will return home after offering the holy water from the Ganges at Shiva temples on their way.





In Muzaffarnagar district of UP, two kanwariyas were killed and three others injured in two separate incidents.





In the first incident, a 28-year-old kanwariya identified as Amit was killed and three others were injured after their pickup vehicle overturned near the Simli bypass on Sunday night.





The four pilgrims were returning to Mahendragarh from Haridwar after collecting Ganga water when the accident took place, police said.





In another incident, a 35-year-old kanwariya, identified as Vicky from Delhi, was found unconscious near Panchenda Bridge on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway on Sunday evening.





He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.





It is suspected that he suffered fatal head injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while walking back to Delhi from Haridwar.





In UP's Basti, a head-on collision between two speeding motorcycles left three kanwariyas dead, police said on Monday. -- PTI

