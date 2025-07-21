7/11 train blasts: Four of 12 persons acquitted by HC freed from Amravati jail

22:40





Sources identified the other three as Tanvir Ahmed Mohammad Ibrahim Ansari, Mohammad Majid Shafi and Zamir Ahmed Latifur Rehman Sheikh, all of whom were in Amravati jail since 2015.





"After nearly 19 to 20 years (in jail) we are being released today. We have a lot of faith in the 'hukumat' (government) and the court and that faith worked for us. We had nothing to do with this case. We should have been freed by the sessions court but we got freed from the high court. We thank the hukumat, the judges and the team of lawyers who fought for us," Suhail Sheikh, hailing from Pune, told reporters in Amravati.





"I was accused of having links with the SIMI (the banned Students Islamic Movement of India) but there was nothing like that," he said.





To a query on whether he had any demands from the government, he said he had none.





"I would just like to say thank you to all," Sheikh emphasised. -- PTI

