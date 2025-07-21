HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

7/11 train blasts: Four of 12 persons acquitted by HC freed from Amravati jail

Mon, 21 July 2025
Share:
22:40
image
Four of the 12 persons acquitted by the Bombay high court in the 7/11 train blasts case were released on Monday evening from Amravati Central Jail, with Suhail Sheikh, who was among the four, asserting he was innocent and always had faith in the judiciary and the government. 

Sources identified the other three as Tanvir Ahmed Mohammad Ibrahim Ansari, Mohammad Majid Shafi and Zamir Ahmed Latifur Rehman Sheikh, all of whom were in Amravati jail since 2015. 

"After nearly 19 to 20 years (in jail) we are being released today. We have a lot of faith in the 'hukumat' (government) and the court and that faith worked for us. We had nothing to do with this case. We should have been freed by the sessions court but we got freed from the high court. We thank the hukumat, the judges and the team of lawyers who fought for us," Suhail Sheikh, hailing from Pune, told reporters in Amravati. 

"I was accused of having links with the SIMI (the banned Students Islamic Movement of India) but there was nothing like that," he said. 

To a query on whether he had any demands from the government, he said he had none. 

"I would just like to say thank you to all," Sheikh emphasised. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Vice President Dhankhar Resigns Citing Medical Reasons
Vice President Dhankhar Resigns Citing Medical Reasons

Vice President Dhankhar had in March this year undergone an angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

LIVE! 7/11 blasts: Maha to challenge acquittal of 12 in SC
LIVE! 7/11 blasts: Maha to challenge acquittal of 12 in SC

Dhankhar: From 'Reluctant Politician' to Vice President
Dhankhar: From 'Reluctant Politician' to Vice President

A look at the political career of Jagdeep Dhankhar, from his early days in the Janata Dal and Congress to his role as Vice President of India.

HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case
HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case

The Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, citing a failure by the prosecution to prove their guilt and raising serious concerns about the investigation and evidence presented.

'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'
'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'

'Who tried engine relight?''If the first officer was the one flying at takeoff, the captain may have taken control immediately post-thrust loss.''But the AAIB report doesn't clarify any of this.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD