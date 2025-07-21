HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

7/11 blasts: Death row convict among 2 freed after HC order

Mon, 21 July 2025
Share:
21:01
image
Two of the 12 persons acquitted by the Bombay high vourt in the 7/11 train blasts case were released from Nagpur Central Jail on Monday evening, officials said. 

These comprise Ehtesham Siddiqui, who was sentenced to death in the case by a trial court in 2015, and Mohammad Ali, who was serving life imprisonment, they said. 

An official said Naveed Khan, also among the 12, will remain in jail in Mumbai as he is an undertrial in an attempt to murder case. 

Seven train blasts on Western Railway's suburban network in Mumbai on July 11, 2006 had killed more than 180 persons. 

Nineteen years later, the Bombay high court on Monday acquitted all 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and that it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7/11 blasts: Death row convict among 2 freed after HC order
LIVE! 7/11 blasts: Death row convict among 2 freed after HC order

20 killed as B'desh Air Force jet crashes into school building
20 killed as B'desh Air Force jet crashes into school building

The aircraft crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara area.

'Udaipur Files' faces 6 cuts, SC extends stay on release
'Udaipur Files' faces 6 cuts, SC extends stay on release

The Supreme Court is reviewing objections to the movie 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder,' with the Centre suggesting six cuts. The court has extended a stay on the film's release until further orders.

'We Would Rain Hellfire On The Pakistanis'
'We Would Rain Hellfire On The Pakistanis'

'5465 was over 17,000 feet -- our eyes were out of the sockets by the time we got to the top.''We had not eaten in 2-3 days and climbed in extremely difficult terrain.''I was there for 5-6 days, but had to be evacuated because I started...

Ex-CM, veteran CPM leader Achuthanandan dies at 101
Ex-CM, veteran CPM leader Achuthanandan dies at 101

Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan, a key figure in Kerala's political history, died on Monday at the age of 101. He was a founding member of the CPI(M) and served as Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD