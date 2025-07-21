7/11 blasts: Death row convict among 2 freed after HC order

21:01





These comprise Ehtesham Siddiqui, who was sentenced to death in the case by a trial court in 2015, and Mohammad Ali, who was serving life imprisonment, they said.





An official said Naveed Khan, also among the 12, will remain in jail in Mumbai as he is an undertrial in an attempt to murder case.





Seven train blasts on Western Railway's suburban network in Mumbai on July 11, 2006 had killed more than 180 persons.





Nineteen years later, the Bombay high court on Monday acquitted all 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and that it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime". -- PTI

