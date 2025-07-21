HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
34 crore people got jobs since 2014 in MSMEs: Manjhi in RS

Mon, 21 July 2025
16:21
More than 34 crore people have got jobs since 2014 in micro and medium enterprises through the Udyam and Udyam Assist portals, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises gave the information while responding to supplementaries. 

He said there is no dearth of money, and small workers are getting financial assistance under various schemes. For Instance, he said, under the PM Vishwakarma Yojna, people such as cobblers and salon workers have received money. Manjhi also spoke on promoting digital upgrade and adopting artificial intelligence in MSMEs in Haryana to enhance productivity and competitiveness. -- PTI

