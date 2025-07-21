HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 held with drugs on Kanwar Yatra route

Mon, 21 July 2025
Police have arrested three people for allegedly supplying drugs along the Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar and seized contraband from them, officials said on Monday.

They also seized Rs 19,450 in cash from the trio during the arrest under the Civil Lines area in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday evening, officials said.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sab said a case has been registered against Vaibhav, Gulshan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On Sunday, thousands of kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees), heading back from Haridwar in Uttarakhand with Gangajal, were greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a helicopter showering flowers on them in Muzaffarnagar.

Authorities have implemented tight security measures along the Kanwar Yatra routes.

The Yatra concludes on July 23, when the pilgrims will return home after offering the holy water from the Ganges at Shiva temples on their way.

As he welcomed the pilgrims, Adityanath claimed that some people were trying to defame the Kanwar Yatra on social media and urged every 'Kanwar Sangh' to expose such troublemakers.   -- PTI

