2006 Mumbai train blasts: HC acquits 12 people after 19 yrs

Mon, 21 July 2025
10:37
Nineteen years after the 2006 Mumbai train blasts claimed 189 lives and left over 800 people injured, the Bombay High Court today acquitted all 12 people convicted by a lower court in the serial bombing case. In 2015, a trial court had convicted these 12 accused, sentencing five of them to death and the others to life imprisonment.

Setting aside the trial court order, the high court bench of Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Shyam Chandak said the prosecution had "utterly failed" to prove the case against the accused.

Details awaited. 


