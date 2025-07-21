HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
19 dead, 150 injured after B'desh jet crashes into building

Mon, 21 July 2025
16:54
Pic courtesy: X
Pic courtesy: X
At least 19 people have been killed after a Bangladesh Air Force F7 aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara this afternoon. Bangladesh Army and fire service have started rescue operations. Between 100 and 150 people were injured in the crash as well.

According to the Daily Star, pilot aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).  

Earlier, the defence ministry in a statement said that the F-7 BGI training aircraft took off at 1:06 pm and crashed into the college campus soon after.
The plane crashed with a big bang and immediately caught fire, a fire service official said.

According to police, firefighting units, ambulances, and air force helicopters rushed to the scene soon after the crash. A teacher of the school said that dozens of ambulances were carrying the wounded to nearby hospitals. 

