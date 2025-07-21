HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
100 MPs to submit letter to Speaker for impeachment motion against Justice Verma

Mon, 21 July 2025
15:25
Justice Verma
Leaders of the opposition parties are scheduled to submit a signed letter on the impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma to the Lok Sabha Speaker at 2 pm on Monday, said sources. 

According to sources, more than 100 Members of Parliament have signed the impeachment motion draft, which will be brought against Justice Yashwant Varma in Parliament. Earlier on Sunday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the signatures of over 100 MPs was collected for the impeachment process against Justice Varma, who remains in trouble after burnt cash was discovered at his residence. 

"The signature (collection) is underway, and it has crossed 100 already," Rijiju said while responding to a question about the status of the requisite signatures of MPs for the impeachment exercise against Justice Varma. When asked about whether the Parliament will take up the issue in this monsoon session scheduled to start on July 21, the Union Minister said, "In the Justice Varma case, the process will be undertaken together by all parties. This is not the move by the Government alone."

"I can't comment on any business in terms of priority until and unless the matter is passed by the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) with the approval of the chair. It is difficult to make an announcement outside," he added. -- ANI

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is 'totally unbiased' and is carrying out a definitive and thorough rule-based probe to find out what exactly led to the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people last month, Civil...

Twelve persons, arrested in 2006 for their involvement in the July 11, 2006 serial train blasts case, were acquitted by the Bombay high court on Monday.

A student was killed and five others injured when a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

'5465 was over 17,000 feet -- our eyes were out of the sockets by the time we got to the top.''We had not eaten in 2-3 days and climbed in extremely difficult terrain.''I was there for 5-6 days, but had to be evacuated because I started...

