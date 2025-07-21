100 MPs to submit letter to Speaker for impeachment motion against Justice Verma

15:25

Justice Verma





According to sources, more than 100 Members of Parliament have signed the impeachment motion draft, which will be brought against Justice Yashwant Varma in Parliament. Earlier on Sunday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the signatures of over 100 MPs was collected for the impeachment process against Justice Varma, who remains in trouble after burnt cash was discovered at his residence.





"The signature (collection) is underway, and it has crossed 100 already," Rijiju said while responding to a question about the status of the requisite signatures of MPs for the impeachment exercise against Justice Varma. When asked about whether the Parliament will take up the issue in this monsoon session scheduled to start on July 21, the Union Minister said, "In the Justice Varma case, the process will be undertaken together by all parties. This is not the move by the Government alone."





"I can't comment on any business in terms of priority until and unless the matter is passed by the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) with the approval of the chair. It is difficult to make an announcement outside," he added. -- ANI

Leaders of the opposition parties are scheduled to submit a signed letter on the impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma to the Lok Sabha Speaker at 2 pm on Monday, said sources.