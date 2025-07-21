10 months have passed, no statehood for J-K: Cong

18:06





Jammu-Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra told ANI, "For the past six months, we have been demanding 'Our State, Our Right.' We have spoken about this in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. After that, we called for 'Srinagar Chalo', and today we have called for 'Delhi Chalo', under which we are marching towards Delhi.





233 MPs of the INDIA (alliance) are with us, and our alliance partners will also support us." Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir told ANI that they will go to Delhi to remind the Centre government about its promise of granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. -- ANI

Congress on Monday said that BJP had committed to granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and that ten months have passed, but the Narendra Modi government has not taken any steps in that direction.