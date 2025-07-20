Woman's semi-nude body found in UP, family accuses brother-in-law of murder

20:41

The semi-nude body of an ASHA worker with bullet injuries was recovered by police in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, with her family accusing the woman's brother-in-law of the murder.

According to police, her body was found inside a plastic bag from an under construction house in Kotana Road of the Baraut area.





The woman has been identified as Anjali aged between 40 to 45 from Khampur village of the area. She had left home on Saturday morning saying that she was going to the Community Health Center (CHC), but did not return till evening.





When the family tried to contact and found that her phone was switched off they informed police, Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Chahal said.





He said the family has accused the woman's brother-in-law Bhupendra, who works at a sugar mill and is a resident of Titauli village in Shamli district, of the murder.





A case has been registered against him and efforts are on to arrest him.Further investigations are underway. -- PTI