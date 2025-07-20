Woman kills self, son by jumping into river in Kerala's Kannur

15:31

Representative image

A 30-year-old woman killed herself and her three-year-old son by jumping into a river with the toddler near Payangadi in Kerala's Kannur around 1 am on Saturday, police said.

The body of M V Reema was recovered around 9 am by a scuba team of the fire force, but her son is yet to be found, they said.





The search is on for the boy.





A family dispute with her husband, from whom she has been separated for the last three years, is suspected to be the reason behind her taking such an extreme step, an officer of Payangadi police station said.





"The matter needs to be investigated. The inquest of the woman is over," the officer said.





According to the police, the woman reached the bridge over the river at around 1 am in a two-wheeler along with her son.





She then jumped into the river with her son, it said. -- PTI