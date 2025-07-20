Traffic home guard dragged on car's bonnet for 5 km in UP

18:49

A 37-year-old home guard on traffic management duty was dragged on a car for nearly 5 kilometres in Bareilly on Saturday night, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11.45 pm when the home guard climbed onto the car's bonnet after the driver refused to stop while being directed away from a one-way road.





Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek, who arrived at the scene to assess the situation, confirmed that the car has been identified and action will be taken against the driver.





"The home guard is fine; however, the driver fled with the vehicle. After the information was broadcast over the wireless, police set up a barrier, which caused the driver to steer the car toward the Chauphula bridge," Pareek said.





With the home guard still hanging onto the car, the driver then proceeded toward Chowki Chowk, from where he turned towards Mission Compound.





Upon noticing the car had slowed down a bit, the home guard managed to jump off the vehicle and save himself.





"The driver then fled with the car, while threatening the home guard," the officer mentioned.





After this incident, a search for the car was launched across the district, the police said. -- PTI