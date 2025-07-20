HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

People trying to defame kanwar Yatra, says UP CM day after kanwariyas attack jawan

Sun, 20 July 2025
Share:
16:14
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath showers flower petals on Kanwar yatris in Meerut
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath showers flower petals on Kanwar yatris in Meerut
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said some people are trying to defame the kanwar Yatra on social media and urged every 'kanwar sangh' to expose the malcontents.
   
"We have to keep in mind that where there is enthusiasm and excitement, where there is faith and devotion, some elements are constantly trying to disturb that enthusiasm and to defame this devotion and faith," Adityanath said at an event here.
 
Social media is replete with videos showing apparent kanwar yatris, wearing the saffron associated with them, creating ruckus on roads, ransacking hotels, damaging vehicles, and beating civilians.
 
Adityanath claimed there are "miscreants" who infiltrate kanwar groups and bring them bad names.
 
"Unmask them, keep them away from you at all costs. Do not allow them to enter your circle. Immediately inform the administration about this," he said.
 
On Friday too, Adityanath had said that efforts were being made to defame kanwar pilgrims and they are being termed "terrorists and rioters."
 
Three kanwariyas were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Central Reserve Police Force jawan following an argument over train tickets at the Mirzapur railway station here, an official said on Sunday.
 
The CRPF jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train for going to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. 
 
An argument broke out between them over purchasing the tickets. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay kiss cam fiasco
LIVE! Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay kiss cam fiasco

Patna hospital murder: Prime suspect Tauseef 'Badshah' held
Patna hospital murder: Prime suspect Tauseef 'Badshah' held

Bihar Police have arrested the prime accused and his associates in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, who was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna. The arrests were made in a joint operation with West Bengal...

Odisha girl, set on fire by 3 men, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi
Odisha girl, set on fire by 3 men, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi

A 15-year-old girl, severely burned in an attack in Odisha, has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for specialized treatment. The incident is under police investigation.

Who lives if India dies?: Tharoor quotes Nehru amid Cong rift
Who lives if India dies?: Tharoor quotes Nehru amid Cong rift

' Sometimes the parties feel that is disloyal to them and that becomes a big problem which is your first loyalty? To my mind the nation comes first'

Kanwariyas punch, kick CRPF jawan at UP station after spat
Kanwariyas punch, kick CRPF jawan at UP station after spat

The CRPF CRPF) jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train for going to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. An argument broke out between them...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD