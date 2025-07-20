HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 100 MPs signed impeachment notice against Justice Varma: Rijiju

Sun, 20 July 2025
Share:
16:28
image
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said over 100 MPs have already signed a notice to bring a motion in Parliament for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, crossing the threshold of support required for tabling the impeachment exercise in the Lok Sabha.
 
"The signature (exercise) is underway and it has crossed 100 already," Rijiju told reporters after the all-party meeting, while adding that it is for the Business Advisory Committee, a group of parties which finalises the agenda in their respective House, to decide when the motion will be moved.

A motion for the removal of a judge has to be signed by not less than 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 50 in the Rajya Sabha. The motion is likely to be brought in the Lower House.

With Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning from Monday, the government has made it clear that it will bring the motion during this sitting of Parliament and has been receiving support from different parties, including the opposition, in this move against "corruption in judiciary".

"I cannot comment on any business in terms of priority because until the matter is passed by the BAC with the Chair's approval, it is difficult for me to make an announcement outside," Rijiju said when asked if the motion may be brought in the first week of the session.

He had earlier told PTI that all political parties are on board on the move to remove Varma.

"Corruption in the judiciary is an extremely sensitive and serious matter because the judiciary is where people get justice. If there is corruption in the judiciary, it is a serious concern for everybody. That is why the motion for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma is to be signed by all the political parties," he had said.

A big haul of burnt wads of currencies was discovered at the outhouse of then-Delhi high court Justice Varma by emergency service providers following a fire incident on his premises in March. A committee of three high court judges appointed by then Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna had indicted him.

Khanna referred the matter to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommending Varma's removal after he refused to resign.

Varma, who was subsequently repatriated to the Allahabad High Court and has been kept off judicial work, has protested his innocence and has moved the apex court against the committee's findings. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay kiss cam fiasco
LIVE! Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay kiss cam fiasco

Patna hospital murder: Prime suspect Tauseef 'Badshah' held
Patna hospital murder: Prime suspect Tauseef 'Badshah' held

Bihar Police have arrested the prime accused and his associates in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, who was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna. The arrests were made in a joint operation with West Bengal...

Odisha girl, set on fire by 3 men, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi
Odisha girl, set on fire by 3 men, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi

A 15-year-old girl, severely burned in an attack in Odisha, has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for specialized treatment. The incident is under police investigation.

Who lives if India dies?: Tharoor quotes Nehru amid Cong rift
Who lives if India dies?: Tharoor quotes Nehru amid Cong rift

' Sometimes the parties feel that is disloyal to them and that becomes a big problem which is your first loyalty? To my mind the nation comes first'

Kanwariyas punch, kick CRPF jawan at UP station after spat
Kanwariyas punch, kick CRPF jawan at UP station after spat

The CRPF CRPF) jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train for going to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. An argument broke out between them...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD