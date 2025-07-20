HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi to pay 4-day visit to UK, Maldives from July 23

Sun, 20 July 2025
16:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives beginning Wednesday with an aim to shore up bilateral ties in areas of trade, investment and defence.
 
In the first leg of his trip, Modi will travel to London to hold wide-ranging talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with PM Starmer on the entire gamut of India-UK bilateral relations, besides exchanging views on issues of regional and global importance, it said on Sunday, announcing the two-nation trip.

Modi's July 23-24 trip to the UK will be his fourth visit to the country.
The MEA said he is also expected to call on King Charles III.

"During the visit, the two sides will also review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties," the MEA said in a statement.

From London, Modi will travel to the Maldives primarily to grace the island nation's 60th anniversary of its Independence on July 26.

PM Modi will undertake a State Visit to the Maldives from July 25 to 26 at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu, the MEA said.

This will be Modi's third visit to the Maldives.

PM Modi and President Muizzu will hold discussions on issues of mutual interest and take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives joint vision for a 'Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership'. The joint vision was adopted during Muizzu's visit to India in October last year. -- PTI

