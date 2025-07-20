Man laughs as his pit bull bites 11-yr-old boy in Mumbai

19:48

Representative image

A man was arrested after his pet dog attacked and injured an 11-year-old boy in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Sunday.





A video of the attack that took place in the Mankhurd area on Thursday night is doing the rounds on social media, an official said.





According to a complaint lodged by the injured boy's father, the accused, Sohail Hasan Khan (43), let go of his dog, a pit bull, on the child who was playing inside a parked autorickshaw in a residential area, he said.





In the viral video, the accused can be seen laughing, with others in the vicinity enjoying the act, while the dog attacked the boy.





The dog bit the boy on his chin and injured him, the official said.





He said a case was registered against Khan, who was arrested on Friday and later released after being served a notice. -- PTI