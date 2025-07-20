HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jagan Reddy named in 3,500 cr liquor scam chargesheet

Sun, 20 July 2025
19:25
A chargesheet filed by Andhra Pradesh police in connection with the Rs 3,500 crore alleged liquor scam in a local court has mentioned former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as one of the recipients of the total kickbacks averaging Rs 50-60 crore per month.

The 305-page chargesheet filed on Saturday, however, stopped short of naming Jagan as accused.

The court is yet to take the cognizance of the chargesheet.

"The collected amounts were eventually handed over to Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy(A-1). Rajasekhar Reddy would then pass the money to Vijay Sai Reddy (A-5), Mithun Reddy (A-4), Balaji (A-33) who would transfer it to former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. On an average, Rs 50-60 crore was collected every month (during the 2019-24 YSRCP regime)," the charge sheet said adding that it was corroborated by a witness. 

The chargesheet alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy, "the mastermind and co-conspirator" behind the entire Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam, had influenced excise policy manipulation besides being instrumental in replacing automated OFS (order for supply) with manual process; to have planted loyalists in APSBCL (Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited). He allegedly created shell distilleries and handed over "kickbacks" to Jagan through another accused Balaji Govindappa, the chargesheet further alleged. 

Rajasekhar Reddy routed as much as Rs 250-Rs 300 crore cash for elections on behalf of YSRCP Party in tandem with accused Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (former MLA) and was also responsible for laundering funds through over 30 shell firms.

The amount was invested to acquire land, gold, luxury assets in Dubai and Africa.

The police alleged that the key accused brought out the new liquor policy during the previous YSRCP regime with an underlying intent of having full control over the supply and sale of liquor, thereby to achieve their broader goal of earning commissions/kickbacks between 2019 till 2024.

"The accused planned the change in excise policy and also its modalities, to ensure that they would receive large kickbacks, majority portion of such kickbacks was received in cash, gold bullion etc," the charge sheet said.

During investigation it was revealed that the accused deliberately withheld OFS approvals to brands/distilleries who did not yield to the kickback demands. 

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged liquor scam on Saturday arrested YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy in the case after grilling him for several hours. -- PTI

