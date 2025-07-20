HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian-origin doc charged with offering drugs for sexual favours in US

Sun, 20 July 2025
Share:
15:34
image
An Indian-origin doctor in New Jersey has been charged with distributing drugs without a legitimate medical purpose to his patients in exchange of sexual favours, according to a press release issued by the US Attorney's Office. 
 
Ritesh Kalra, 51, of Secaucus, allegedly operated a "pill mill out of his medical office, where he routinely prescribed high-dose opioids including oxycodone and promethazine with codeine to patients," said the press release issued by the US Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey, on Friday. 

"Physicians hold a position of profound responsibility but as alleged, Dr Kalra used that position to fuel addiction, exploit vulnerable patients for sex, and defraud New Jersey's public healthcare programme, " US Attorney Alina Habba said in the release. 

Kalra is accused of issuing more than 31,000 prescriptions for oxycodone, including days when he wrote upwards of 50 prescriptions between January 2019 and February 2025. 

Kalra, an internist in Fair Lawn, also allegedly billed for false in-person visits and counselling sessions, the release said. 

He made his initial appearance on Thursday before a US Magistrate Judge in Newark federal court. 

He was released on home incarceration and an unsecured bond of USD 1,000,00, it added.

Kalra is required to shut down his medical practice while the case is pending.

His attorney, Michael Baldassar, denied the accusations and said that the government press release reads like a supermarket tabloid, the New York Daily News reported on Saturday. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with full state honours
LIVE! Marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with full state honours

Patna hospital murder: Prime suspect Tauseef 'Badshah' held
Patna hospital murder: Prime suspect Tauseef 'Badshah' held

Bihar Police have arrested the prime accused and his associates in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, who was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna. The arrests were made in a joint operation with West Bengal...

Odisha girl, set on fire by 3 men, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi
Odisha girl, set on fire by 3 men, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi

A 15-year-old girl, severely burned in an attack in Odisha, has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for specialized treatment. The incident is under police investigation.

Who lives if India dies?: Tharoor quotes Nehru amid Cong rift
Who lives if India dies?: Tharoor quotes Nehru amid Cong rift

' Sometimes the parties feel that is disloyal to them and that becomes a big problem which is your first loyalty? To my mind the nation comes first'

Kanwariyas punch, kick CRPF jawan at UP station after spat
Kanwariyas punch, kick CRPF jawan at UP station after spat

The CRPF CRPF) jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train for going to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. An argument broke out between them...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD