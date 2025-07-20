HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Incessant rains lash Kerala; IMD issues 'orange alert' in nine districts

Sun, 20 July 2025
14:44
Representative image
Incessant rainfall across several parts of Kerala on Sunday led to rising water levels in rivers and dams and caused waterlogging in low-lying areas, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for nine districts in the state.

The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange alert' for the following districts: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

A 'yellow alert' was issued for the remaining five districts of Kerala.

An orange alert indicates "very heavy rainfall" between 11 cm and 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates "heavy rainfall" between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD also forecast moderate rainfall, with strong surface winds occasionally gusting up to 40 kmph, likely at one or two places in all districts of the state.

In Palakkad, as water levels in various dams rose, shutters were opened to release excess water.

According to the Palakkad district administration, the dams where shutters were opened include Malampuzha, Mangalam, Siruvani, Meenkara, and Pothundi.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB) issued "danger alerts" for the Manimala and Mogral rivers in Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod districts, respectively, as water levels rose significantly.

Residents living along the banks of these rivers were advised to remain vigilant and be prepared to move to safer locations as per the instructions of the authorities. -- PTI

