'Don' director Chandra Barot passes away

Sun, 20 July 2025
13:15
Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, best known for directing the 1978 classic Don starring Amitabh Bachchan, died on Sunday.

He was 86.  

His wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed the news to Times of India.

"He had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years," she told TOI.

Farhan Akhtar, who is directing the third installment of Don, paid tribute to Chandra Barot on Instagram. 

"Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family," he posted.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli offered is condolences on social media.

"Chandra ji RIP sir. The only director I assisted. Not in Don. For a film with Vinod Khanna called Boss that never saw the light of day. But what am enriching experience working with him. Heard so many BTS stories of Don. I sided bunk college and assist Chandraji. Remarkably sharp man. Lovely person. Has very enlightening and fun chats with him. Thank you sir for giving us #Don indian cinemas most stylish films to date," he said with  photos of Barot with Amitabh on the sets of Don.

After Don, Barot directed the Bengali films Aashrita (1989) and Pyar Bhara Dil (1991). 

However, many of his other projects-including Boss and Neil Ko Pakadna... Impossible, remained incomplete or unreleased.

Read Chandra Barot's interview to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com in 2006, HERE

