Businessman tied up, valuables stolen from bungalow in Pune

09:07

Unidentified men allegedly broke into a bungalow in Maharashtra's Pune district, tied up an elderly businessman and fled with valuables, police said.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Saturday at Nigdi Pradhikaran area in Pimpri Chinchwad.





A police team later reached the spot to investigate the matter.





"Preliminary investigation suggests that three to four unidentified men broke into the bungalow, tied the hands of an elderly occupant and conducted a search of the house," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Pimpri Chinchwad, Shivaji Pawar said on Saturday night.





"It is suspected that they fled with some valuables, however, we are ascertaining what has been stolen from the house," he said.





Another police official said the man who was tied up by the intruders is a businessman.





Further investigation is underway. -- PTI